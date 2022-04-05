WhatsApp beta introduces anti-misinformation messaging feature

Messaging app WhatsApp will be adding a new feature in its iOS beta program that limits forwarded messages on group chats.

WABetaInfo has reported that the beta version will limit forwarded messages to once per group; after that, it may not be forwarded again and to other group chats. A warning message will appear, ‘forwarded messages can only be sent to one group chat’ whenever a user tries to forward a message to another group.

WhatsApp hopes that this feature curtails the spread of misinformation that’s prevalent on social media. Currently, the feature is only in the beta version with no set date on when and if it will be included in public versions.

The anti-misinformation feature was seen earlier on Android beta versions. It’s worth noting that the original message can still be sent by the user to other groups. The error message appears when the recipients try to forward the message to their groups.