WhatsApp Beta on iOS has Dark Mode

Dark Mode is nearing arrival on the WhatsApp app for the iOS. TestFlight participants have spotted the new feature within the test notes, which indicates that it’s about to see daylight on iPhones.

WhatsApp Dark Mode first reared its head as a feature within the Android beta version and gave iOS users a glimpse of what they can expect in the following updates. The Android beta also has ‘dark mode’ wallpapers so users could tailor their mobiles with dark themes. This is a feature we can expect to come to iOS as well.

Stable builds with Dark Mode is unannounced as of yet, but users should expect it no longer than when Gmail Dark Mode rolls out to all phones.

iPhone owners can try out WhatsApp’s Dark Mode by invitation. For iOS, you will need an iPod Touch, iPad or iPhone running iOS 8 and above.