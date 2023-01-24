WhatsApp beta with native support for Apple Silicon is now out

WhatsApp has recently launched a beta app for Mac Silicon users who want native support for their computers.

The WhatsApp Apple Silicon app for the Mac is now available to download directly on the official WhatsApp website. Note that this is a beta version and not a full-fledged public release, and as such users may encounter bugs in the process.

The updated Mac app was in testing before, with only a limited number of users having access to it. Currently, WhatsApp has decided to make it available to more to test it out and iron the kinks before the official release. It’s the first time the app has been made available widely, although silicon Macs can access the Intel version through Rosetta 2. In the Silicon-optimized version, the app is expected to use less resources and run faster with MacBooks that have the M2 Pro, M2 Max, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and standard M1 and M2 chips.