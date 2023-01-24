iLoungeNews

WhatsApp beta with native support for Apple Silicon is now out

By Samantha Wiley
Published
News
Advertisements

WhatsApp has recently launched a beta app for Mac Silicon users who want native support for their computers.

WhatsApp Beta

The WhatsApp Apple Silicon app for the Mac is now available to download directly on the official WhatsApp website. Note that this is a beta version and not a full-fledged public release, and as such users may encounter bugs in the process.

The updated Mac app was in testing before, with only a limited number of users having access to it. Currently, WhatsApp has decided to make it available to more to test it out and iron the kinks before the official release. It’s the first time the app has been made available widely, although silicon Macs can access the Intel version through Rosetta 2. In the Silicon-optimized version, the app is expected to use less resources and run faster with MacBooks that have the M2 Pro, M2 Max, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and standard M1 and M2 chips.

Advertisements
Photo of author

@EditorWiley

Samantha Wiley

Samantha is a senior news editor at iLounge. She has been covering the technology industry for over five years, writing about Apple, Google, and other major companies. Samantha has also worked as a reporter and editor for several other publications.