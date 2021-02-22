WhatsApp blocks messages until users accept new privacy policy

Popular chat platform WhatsApp has recently outed a new privacy policy and forces its users to accept them to continue being able to receive or send messages.

WhatsApp is set to make changes, notably its business chat feature. Lately, users are worried about their data being used but it looks like the company is tightening its rules.

The WhatsApp website states how its user will have until May 15 to review and agree to the policy changes. Furthermore, the chat app says user account data will not be deleted but they won’t have full functionality until they accept the new updates.

The site mentions that non-agreeing users will be able to get notifications and calls, but they won’t be able to send or read messages for a short time.

WhatsApp also warns inactive users that they have until May 15 to accept, otherwise their accounts will be deleted after 4 months if not used.