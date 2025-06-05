WhatsApp Ends Compatibility with Old iPhone Models

Messaging app WhatsApp has dropped support for iPhones that have older versions.

The chat platform will no longer allow updates for the iPhone 6 Plus, the iPhone 6, and the iPhone 5s as they have software that are older than the recommended iOS 15.1. This started on June 1 after the company delayed it from May 5. As such, the devices will no longer be able to open the chat service or app unless the device is upgraded. However, access can still be granted through the web version web.whatsapp.com.

It’s recommended that users back up their chats via the iCloud platform and restore the media and chat history to a newer supported device through the Chat Transfer feature in-app. Meta has a dedicated page that walks you through it. Meta is planning to launch an Instagram app for the iPad and recently debuted a native WhatsApp app for the tablet as well.