WhatsApp fact-checking chatbot now supports the Hindi language

The International Fact-Checkers Network (IFCN) chatbot now supports the Hindi language for Indian users on WhatsApp. Users that wish to check whether some news is fake or legit can chat with the bot in Hindi and find the facts right away in real-time.

Accessing the fact-checking chatbot on WhatsApp

To access the fact-checking chatbot, users only need to send “Hi” to “+1 (727) 2912606” on WhatsApp. This will add the chatbot to the user’s list, allowing them to check any facts from the bot any time in Hindi.

Users from other countries can also access the chatbot for fact-checking in English. The method to communicate with the chatbot is the same as the method mentioned above.