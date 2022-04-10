WhatsApp fixes the iOS autosave function of media for disappearing messages

WhatsApp has made it so that iOS users won’t have their disappearing messages media auto-saved in their Photos.

WhatsApp users will no longer see images, videos and similar content on their iPhone’s photo library by default. ‘Save to Camera Roll’ is now automatically disabled for disappearing messages, which means GIFs, videos and images will not be saved even when general auto-save is enabled.

Allowing images and other media to be saved within the device was counterintuitive for disappearing messages since users are looking to keep the section private. It’s still possible to save media in disappearing messages, albeit in a manual way.

Future updates to the messaging app include a change on the drawing interface, specifically the blur tool appearing at the bottom and beside two drawing pencil tools.

The change will roll out to all iOS WhatsApp users, but there’s no update on when the new interface tweak will become available in the public version.