WhatsApp gets a slew of new features in latest update

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp has a new list of updates for channels, calls, events, and group chats in the latest version.

In the group chat, users can now be seen via an ‘online’ status. In a conversation, users will be able to see who’s active without seeing who. This will be useful for those who want to see if a group is quiet and if members are available. Encrypted chats are now available in Events, and users can create 1-on-1 chats, pin events, add RSVP options, and more. Tappable reactions have debuted as well, with users able to add a reaction or do a +1 on the emoji.

Video calling has been improved several ways, including stability for less dropped or frozen calls. WhatsApp claims that they improved the routing system and that video quality will be upgraded to HD whenever possible. Most of these features are rolliing out and are available on both iPhone and Android.