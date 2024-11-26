News

WhatsApp implementing voice message transcription feature

By Samantha Wiley
WhatsApp

WhatsApp, a messaging platform owned by Meta, has made it public that a transcription feature has been implemented in the app which can provide a transcript of a recorded voice message that was sent by a loved one, family, or friend.

Voice Message Transcripts was designed for people who can’t listen to the voicemail that the person sent because they are on the move, or perhaps in a place that is very noisy and crowded. The feature lets you transcribe the voicemail sent to let you know what it contains, and can be activated by going to Settings, then Chats, then choosing Voice Messages Transcripts to activate the transcription, or you can simply long press the audio message then the ‘transcribe’ feature will appear as an option. You can also choose what language the transcript can be like English, Russian, Spanish, and Portuguese, with more languages coming in the future.

WhatsApp
