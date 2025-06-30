News

WhatsApp Integrates AI Summary of Unread Messages

By Samantha Wiley
Popular messaging platform WhatsApp announced a new feature where unread messages are summarized using AI.

With the AI-assisted feature, users can get a private summary of any unread message, divided into bulleted summaries with the help of Meta AI. It will use the company’s ‘Private Processing’ technology, which Meta says will keep the messages private. It’s worth noting that the other person won’t know if the user has summarized the message using AI. The feature, ‘Message Summaries’, will roll out in the US first in English and eventually add languages and other countries this year.

Enabling the feature is optional, and users will need to activate it when the app gets updated. Users can control which messages use the AI feature in the Settings page. Apple has a similar function through its Apple Intelligence platform, but quickly disabled it in the News app as it had unpredictable results.

