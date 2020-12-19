WhatsApp introduces new beta features on Mac

WhatsApp Mac users may soon be able to make video and voice calls on their desktop clients.

The mobile app of WhatsApp has always had video and voice calling, but it’s the first time they’ll appear on desktop clients. The WhatsApp beta desktop version shows two new icons, a rotary phone icon and a camera icon commonly used to indicate call and video call options.

Clicking either of the two brings up the corresponding action on the contact that was selected. A separate pop-up window comes and allows the user to hang up, mute the call, or enable or disable the camera. The recipient gets a pop-up showing who’s calling and options to accept or decline.

Video and calling features are currently in beta and there’s no details on whether they will make it to the official version on the next update. Rumors say the functionality could be introduced in a few weeks.