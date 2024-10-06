WhatsApp launches status update user tagging

Messaging platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new Status feature for tagging other users.

The new User Tagging now allows WhatsApp members to tag their friends and make it similar to Stories on Instagram. With this, users can connect easily with family or friends within the messaging app. The function lets users tag up to five other accounts in the Status Update section- when the action is completed, the users get a notification and have the ability to reshare it through their own accounts. The company said built-in privacy controls are in place, so tagged users won’t have their names explicitly displayed in the Status section.

Aside from the tagging feature, the messaging app also added a ‘like’ button on Status updates. With this, friends are now able to react to Status posts via a tap and acknowledge them without having to compose a message.