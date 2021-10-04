WhatsApp not working as it goes down worldwide

If WhatsApp is not working with you, you aren’t alone. No one is able to use WhatsApp as we write. Currently, WhatsApp is down worldwide and users are not able to send messages to their friends and family.

WhatsApp not working

It’s been almost 4 hours now that WhatsApp hasn’t been working with its users. As there are no official statements by the company, it’s unclear why WhatsApp is facing such a long downtime.

WhatsApp isn’t the only App that isn’t working today. Facebook and Instagram are down as well. Most Facebook users and Instagram users are getting “no internet connection” errors as they try to access the social media websites.