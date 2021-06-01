WhatsApp privacy policy limiting restrictions lifted

Social messaging app WhatsApp has apparently demolished its app feature restrictions to those who haven’t agreed to its new privacy policy.

The new privacy policy stated that the app will be sharing data with Facebook, and warned users that they need to accept it or lose features. A WhatsApp spokesperson recently announced that app functionality won’t be limited for those who haven’t accepted the new terms yet.

WhatsApp mentioned that it’s the plan ‘moving forward indefinitely’, and did not disclose if it will come up again in the near future.

The app recently received backlash from several governments following its announcement of sharing data with Facebook. The company also recently updated its site content to confirm that no user will have his or her account deleted, or lose functionality in the process. WhatsApp shared that most of its users have agreed to the new privacy policy as soon as the update went live.