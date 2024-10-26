WhatsApp receives updates for widget and camera

WhatsApp, a popular video calling and messaging platform, received a new widget that specifically addresses chats on its Home Screen. This feature is available for the iPhone when WhatsApp is updated to the newly rolled out 24.21.81 version.

Once done updating, the new widget can be added to your home screen via Edit mode and then choosing from Favorites, Frequently Contacted, Pinned, and Recent to easily access the chats according to your preference.

WhatsApp can now also support 0.5x up to 3x zoom with their built-in camera with an option for mentioning others in their status by using @ in the composer area. This update is quite convenient for people who want to access preferred chats with ease. The new version is not available for everyone immediately, According to WhatsApp, it will spread out to others over the next few weeks, so if you don’t have it now it will come eventually.