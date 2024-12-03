WhatsApp to discontinue support for older iPhone models in 2025

The newest WhatsApp version will no longer support older iPhone models starting in May next year.

WhatsApp will be ending support for devices in May for iOS 15.1 and below. The affected models are the iPhone 6 Plus, the iPhone 6, and the iPhone 5s. This means users will no longer be able to gain access to the encrypted chat app and will have to upgrade to a newer iPhone model to continue. As WhatsApp is one of the most popular apps in the US, those who still have an iPhone that has iOS 15.1 will have to purchase a newer model to chat with friends and family.

Device users can still store their data and back up the chat to the iCloud platform, which can they use to transfer to a new device. WhatsApp has a built-in chat transfer feature for this which is outlined on the company’s Help Center page.