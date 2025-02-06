News

WhatsApp unlocks voice and image sending to ChatGPT

By Samantha Wiley
WhatsApp

The popular messaging app WhatsApp has added several features to its users.

Advertisements

OpenAI recently mentioned that new ChatGPT functionality is available to WhatsApp users. Users can upload images and send voice messages to the AI assistant, although ChatGPT will not respond in kind and will stick to text-based messages. Users will need to add the number 1-800-Chat-GPT to contacts to unlock the messaging system. In-app, ChatGPT will work like its browser-based counterpart without having to leave or open a browser app.

WhatsApp

The new addition is the latest since ChatGPT was integrated into WhatsApp in December last year. ChatGPT users will soon be able to connect their accounts inside the Meta-owned messaging app. US phone numbers can connect with ChatGPT and have 15 minutes of free response without needing to sign up. However, signing in and downloading the app unlocks extra minutes for the users. The announcement was made on social media platform X.

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
AirPods Pro 2
The AirPods Pro 2 is $80 Off
1 Min Read
App Store
China looks into Antitrust Probe for App Store
1 Min Read
Sonos
Sonos to launch device similar to Apple TV
1 Min Read
Apple Pencil
The Apple Pencil USB-C is $10 Off
1 Min Read
iOS 18.2.1
Apple ends iOS 18.2.1 signing
1 Min Read
iOS 18.3
iPhone 11-specific iOS 18.3 launches
1 Min Read
Apple Music
Apple launches new Apple Music promo in February
1 Min Read
AirPods 4
The AirPods 4 is $29 Off
1 Min Read
Apple
Apple reveals 2025 Black Unity collection
1 Min Read
Powerbeats Pro 2
Powerbeats Pro 2 might debut on February 11
1 Min Read
Apple TV
Apple TV to start showing MLS season pass again
1 Min Read
iPad Mini 7
The iPad Mini 7 128GB is $100 Off
1 Min Read
Lost your password?