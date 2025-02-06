WhatsApp unlocks voice and image sending to ChatGPT

The popular messaging app WhatsApp has added several features to its users.

Advertisements

OpenAI recently mentioned that new ChatGPT functionality is available to WhatsApp users. Users can upload images and send voice messages to the AI assistant, although ChatGPT will not respond in kind and will stick to text-based messages. Users will need to add the number 1-800-Chat-GPT to contacts to unlock the messaging system. In-app, ChatGPT will work like its browser-based counterpart without having to leave or open a browser app.

The new addition is the latest since ChatGPT was integrated into WhatsApp in December last year. ChatGPT users will soon be able to connect their accounts inside the Meta-owned messaging app. US phone numbers can connect with ChatGPT and have 15 minutes of free response without needing to sign up. However, signing in and downloading the app unlocks extra minutes for the users. The announcement was made on social media platform X.