News

WhatsApp update for iOS addresses privacy issue

By Samantha Wiley
iOS

Version 25.2.3 was launched by the WhatsApp messaging platform. They released this patch for iOS in order to address the huge vulnerability in privacy that was targeted to the View Once feature the app has, where videos and photos that were supposed to disappear after viewing once could still be accessed and seen.

Advertisements

The issue affected iPhone users as it permitted viewers to still see content that was only supposed to be seen once by going into Settings, then Storage and Data, then Manage Storage where pictures and other media can be sorted to “newest” which circumvents the privacy protection of the app and the View Once feature was made for.

iOS

The problem is now addressed by WhatsApp.  iOS users are encouraged to update their WhatsApp at once via the App Store so that their privacy will be safe and for View Once to function as it’s supposed to. 

Advertisements

TAGGED: ,
Latest News
iOS 18.3
iOS 18.3 enables support for Starlink on T-Mobile
1 Min Read
iPhone SE 4
iPhone SE 4 will be featuring a notch
1 Min Read
iMac M4
iMac M4 $105 Off On Amazon
1 Min Read
macOS Sequoia 15.3
macOS Sequoia 15.3 launched 
1 Min Read
iOS 18.3
iOS 18.3 launched
1 Min Read
iPods
iPods owned by late Karl Lagerfeld put to auction by Sotheby’s
1 Min Read
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 is $70 Off
1 Min Read
O3-mini
O3-mini launches to ChatGPT users
1 Min Read
AR Glasses
Apple halts AR glasses for Mac development
1 Min Read
Apple Intelligence
8 additional languages arriving to Apple Intelligence
1 Min Read
Apple Watch
The Apple Watch Series 10 42mm GPS is $70 Off
1 Min Read
Smartphone
Oppo claims world’s thinnest foldable smartphone with find N5
1 Min Read
Lost your password?