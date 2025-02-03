WhatsApp update for iOS addresses privacy issue

Version 25.2.3 was launched by the WhatsApp messaging platform. They released this patch for iOS in order to address the huge vulnerability in privacy that was targeted to the View Once feature the app has, where videos and photos that were supposed to disappear after viewing once could still be accessed and seen.

The issue affected iPhone users as it permitted viewers to still see content that was only supposed to be seen once by going into Settings, then Storage and Data, then Manage Storage where pictures and other media can be sorted to “newest” which circumvents the privacy protection of the app and the View Once feature was made for.

The problem is now addressed by WhatsApp. iOS users are encouraged to update their WhatsApp at once via the App Store so that their privacy will be safe and for View Once to function as it’s supposed to.