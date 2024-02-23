News

WhatsApp update introduces new text formats

By Samantha Wiley
WhatsApp

Messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a new update for text formatting options.

WhatsApp users can now create numbered or bulleted lists, inline code, and block quotes to express themselves in the platform. The new options join monospace, strikethrough, italic, and bold formats that have been available for WhatsApp users. The update is live- to access the new formatting options, users should update their WhatsApp app to the latest version on the App Store.

WhatsApp

WhatsApp users can use the new formatting options, e.g., a bulleted list requires a new line with a dash symbol, while a numbered list requires a line with 1 or 2 digits. A block quote requires the > symbol, while the inline code can be done with a backtick symbol. WhatsApp intends to add Passkey support in the near future so iPhone users can sign in with their device passcode, Touch ID, or Face ID.

