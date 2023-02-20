WhatsApp’s picture in picture for video calls now live

WhatsApp Messenger for iOS has been updated to include a picture on picture option during video calls.

The picture in picture feature resizes the WhatsApp app to a small window, allowing the user to open other apps. Before the update, minimizing WhatsApp resulted in the video call getting paused. Now, users can swipe out and have the call switched to a smaller window automatically.

Picture in picture was introduced in iOS 14 as a way to play video while multitasking with other apps. Developers will have to implement the feature on their apps to make it work. WhatsApp developers said that they were working on a way to add PiP on video calls so users won’t be limited to a single app.

WhatsApp version 23.3.77 adds a few other notable features, including longer descriptions and subject support and adding captions to documents before sending. WhatsApp is available to download at the App Store for free.