‘Where Cards Fall’ arrives on Vision Pro

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

A new game, titled ‘Where Cards Fall’, is now available for Apple Vision Pro users.

‘Where Cards Fall’ is a puzzle game where spatial awareness is required. Players build a house made of cards with stories behind each one. Apple said that ‘Where Cards Fall’ has 3D depth, with accessible and tactile controls available for the mixed reality headset. Players can go through 50 puzzles using their strategic thinking and imagination. In 2020, the game won the Apple Design Award and is currently available on the Mac, Apple TV, iPad, and iPhone.

Vision Pro

Apple is steadily adding to the Vision Pro games lineup, with ‘Where Cards Fall’ being the latest. It’s worth noting that it’s part of the Apple Arcade library, which costs $6.99 a month or as part of Apple One. A three-month free trial is unlocked with the purchase of an Apple product. Apple Arcade offers more than 200 titles in a subscription service.

