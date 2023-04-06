White noise App ‘Dark Noise’ becomes free

Popular white noise app ‘Dark Noise’ has switched from being a paid app to a free app with subscription options.

Dark Noise recently announced that it will move to a subscription app for the Mac, iPad, and iPhone. Previously, ‘Dark Noise’ was a paid app for $9.99 but now it’s $19.99 per year, $2.99 a month, or as a one-time purchase at $49.99.

Those who are interested can try out the free version, which has eight sounds available for download. Existing users who purchased the app before it was updated to version 3.0 still retain complete access and over 50 sounds without having to switch to a Pro subscription.

The Dark Noise 3.0 update introduces four remastered sounds for Airplane Interior, Beach, Thunderstorm, and Rain. According to the developers, future updates will bring more remastered versions of existing sounds and more varieties as well.