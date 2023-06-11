Whoopi Goldberg pleads on social media to bring Diablo 4 to Mac

Hollywood celebrity Whoopi Goldberg has expressed her dismay of Diablo 4’s lack of Mac support on social media.

Diablo 4 is the newest iteration in the popular Diablo series. The game is available on the newer Xbox consoles, the PS4 and PS5, and Windows. At launch, there hasn’t been any support for macOS, which upset Mac users including Goldberg. The actress took to Instagram to show her dismay and plead to the developers to bring Diablo 4 to Mac.

So far there hasn’t been any news or announcements on if the game will arrive on Mac. However, the Game Porting Toolkit could be a welcome platform if Blizzard does intend to do it. Other than waiting, there are several toolkits Mac users could use to run Diablo 4 on Silicon Macs.

Diablo 4 is a hack-and-slash game that lets players collect loot, slay demons, and complete quests to try and save the world from destruction.