‘Widest Array’ of Apple hardware coming this fall

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman says that Apple is preparing for its ‘widest array’ of hardware for its fall lineup.

Gurman says that Apple is currently working on four iPhone models- the iPhone 14 Pro Max, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone 14 and the 5G iPhone SE. He adds that there are other products in the mix- a low-end MacBook Pro, a larger screen iMac, another Mac Pro model, a refreshed MacBook Air, the second generation AirPods Pro, three new Apple Watch models (Rugged, SE and Series 8), new iPad Pros and a low-end iPad.

The Bloomberg analyst says that these Apple products are expected to make an appearance this year, with a chance that the iMac could launch at an earlier time. Apple is said to have a spring event come April or March, which could reveal a new iPad Air, a Mac and the 5G iPhone SE.

With these many products Apple is likely to have two events for 2022.