Windows 11 iCloud Photos launches

Microsoft recently announced that it will be launching an integrated iCloud Photos on Windows 11, with a promise that the new version will be available to all Windows 11 users at the end of November.

Integration of iCloud Photos allows iOS users to get their Photos stored in the Photos app on devices that run Windows 11. The blog post reveals that those interested can download the iCloud app and enable the sync option to start seeing the pictures in the Photos app automatically.

In similar news, Microsoft says that it will be bringing standalone Apple TV and Apple Music to Windows in 2023. As of the moment, Apple Music and Apple TV Windows users must open a browser window and type in tv.apple.com and through iTunes for Windows for the streaming apps. The tech company mentioned that both apps will feature previews on the Microsoft Store this year.