Windows update bug affects users Worldwide

A bad CrowdStrike update has caused a global outage on Windows-based machines and devices.

Corporate IT was thrown into chaos on Friday when a Windows security patch caused a failure on Windows systems. BBC News reported that major companies such as United, Delta, and American Airlines, as well as TV stations such as ABC News Australia, Sky News, CMT, VH1, and MTV were affected. There are supermarkets having issues with Apple Pay and similar contactless payments in Windows-based terminals.

CrowdStrike issued a statement saying that the update had a single issue and was ‘not a security incident or cyberattack’, and said that the company is working on the defect for Windows hosts. Linux and Mac machines are unaffected by the update. A fix had been deployed, but CrowdStrike did not mention a specific timeline on when all the machines will get the update. Until then, some users might not be able to use their Apple Pay.