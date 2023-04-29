Wired EarPods with USB-C arriving on iPhone 15

Apple is reportedly working on wired earphones with USB-C connection for the upcoming iPhone 15.

After the EU passed new regulations forcing smartphone companies to have USB-C charging, Apple is believed to create a new ‘Made for iPhone’ accessory lineup, which may include wired earphones that can connect via USB-C. Social media platform Weibo initially announced it, and the sentiment was echoed by a leaker named ShrimpApplePro.

Also USB-C MFI cables and Earpods are in mass production for a while is the best proof that it’s happening. — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 27, 2023

For its MFi, or Made for iPhone certification program, Apple has the right to sell certain parts, chips, or accessories to companies. In a way, the line ensures quality products are being made and are up to standards. Wired earphones are still available, although the AirPods have proven to be so popular. However, there are benefits such as a cheaper price tag and not needing to be charged ever so often.

ShrimpApplePro also claims that Apple is coming up with a new EarPods version and USB-C MFi cables.