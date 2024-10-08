News

Wired Xbox controller support added in iOS 18

By Samantha Wiley
Xbox

Official support for the wired Xbox controller has arrived on macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, and iOS 18.

Gamers can now use their wired Xbox controllers to play on their devices in the latest operating system. Prior to the update, users could only connect their PlayStation and Xbox game controllers via Bluetooth, and in wired connections, the Apple devices only supported the PlayStation brand. With the recent update, more game accessories will be supported across the Apple ecosystem.

Xbox

Microsoft utilizes a custom USB for the wired controller, which was added on macOS Sequoia, iPadOS 18, and iOS 18, thereby allowing for native connections. USB-C ports are easier to add to the system, while Lightning ports will require a Lightning to USB camera adapter. The move allows gamers to enjoy lower latency, as wireless controllers tend to have a delay. The connected status should come up on the Game Controller settings.

TAGGED:
