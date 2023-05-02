Wistron may soon be moving out from India

Apple partner manufacturing company Wistron is rumored to be shutting its doors in India and withdrawing from the country.

Wistron is the manufacturer responsible for the iPhone SE. The supplier has worked in the region for more than 15 years, but this may soon change. It’s probable that the company will file for withdrawal with the Registrar of Companies and the National Company Law Tribunal in a year.

Tata Electronics is also looking to take control of Wistron’s iPhone production factory in Karnataka, which is the company’s main operation. Wistron chose to opt out of the country when others, like Foxconn, have chosen to continue building their business in India.

Wistron employs more than 12,000 people, but not everyone will be laid off. Some will transition as workers under Tata as the company seeks to acquire the facility. Some elements will probably remain, such as its services side to maintain and repair Apple products.