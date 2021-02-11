Wistron promises ‘Back to Production’ status on India factory

Wistron, one of Apple’s biggest suppliers has recently issued a statement on how they plan to reset its iPhone manufacturing factory in India and fix its subsequent issues.

The Taiwanese company mentioned in an interview with Reuters how they’re working to improve standards and allay concerns after workers caused unrest over unpaid wages. The Karnataka Kolar site is set to welcome back team members and thank them for their support and patience as the company processes corrective actions.

Apple has put Wistron under probation and conducted an audit, where it found that the factory violated supplier code of conduct regulations. Specifically, Apple stated that Winstron failed to manage its workers’ working hours, which led to delays in payment for the employees in November and October.

The factory in India was supposed to accommodate 20,000 more employees to work on the new iPhone SE but has been delayed for the time being until Winstron addresses the problem.