Wistron removes VP in row of violence at iPhone plant

The Taiwanese manufacturer Wistron, handling the assembly of some models of iPhones in the Indian state Karnataka, removed the Vice President of Indian “activities”. The assembly plant suffered from major losses as workers took to violence for non-payment of salaries and forceful overtime.

Under Vicent Lee’s watch, the Wistron plant in India suffered from major issues. As a result, the company is removing the person from the position. The plant is located in the city of Kolar where the riot saw cars being overturned, glass being smashed, and a lot more of violence.

“Since the unfortunate events at our Narasapura facility we have been investigating and have found that some workers were not paid correctly, or on time. We deeply regret this and apologize to all of our workers,” read a statement released by Wistron.

The statement released by Wistron in response to the recent violence added, “This is a new facility and we recognize that we made mistakes as we expanded. Some of the processes we put in place to manage labour agencies and payments need to be strengthened and upgraded. We are taking immediate action to correct this, including disciplinary action.”

Wistrong is reportedly working on building a rapport with the workers by building “assistance” programs. “Our top priority is to ensure all workers are fully compensated immediately and we are working hard to achieve that. We have established an employee assistance program for workers at the facility.”

Language can be a barrier as well in many cases and to maintain proper conditions, Wistron is planning to have support for all the native languages of the workers. “We also set up a 24-hour grievance hotline in Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and English to ensure all workers can voice any concerns they may have anonymously.”

Apple has also launched an investigation into the matter.