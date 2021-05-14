Wondery added to Apple Podcast Subscriptions

Wondery, an Amazon-owned podcast making studio is set to join Apple’s Podcast Subscriptions service.

Wondery is a platform that produces podcasts. Now, the service will be made available through Apple’s platform. Subscribers will be able to access the podcasts and without any ads, or listen to them with ads and for free.

Wondery+ is priced at $34.99 per year or $4.99 monthly when Apple Podcast Subscriptions launches in May this year. Jen Sargent, Wondery CEO says that they’re excited to be a part the burgeoning podcast industry and the partnership with Apple. Sargent also mentioned how Podcast Subscriptions users will now be able to access Wondery+ and its varying podcast content.

Apple was thought to be planning a purchase of the podcast platform for around $400 million in November last year, but Amazon went ahead and acquired Wondery first.

Podcast Subscriptions was announced during the ‘Spring Loaded’ Apple event and allows podcast creators to set up annual or monthly subscriptions for their content.