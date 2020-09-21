Work from your couch, chair, or anywhere with the 25% off LapGear Lap Desk

If you’re having trouble working on a tablet while sitting down on a couch or chair, you’re in luck- the LapGear Smart Memory Foam Lap Desk is the perfect accessory to fix that problem. Fortunately, it’s getting a 25% discount on Amazon, down to just $18.81 from its original price of $24.99.

The lap desk has a tapered memory foam cushion so you’ll be able to work for longer without sacrificing comfort. A specially designed media slot can hold a tablet, smartphone or e-reader while the space below can be used for a keyboard.

LapGear Lap Desk

The lap desk can accommodate anything up to a 15.6 inch laptop. There’s also a wrist pad to keep you typing up a storm and prevent your device from sliding off. What it adds is quite impressive, and the new price tag of $19 makes it difficult to pass up on!

The LapGear Lap Desk is the lowest it’s ever been. It’s the best companion for when you want to work or be entertained away from the desk.