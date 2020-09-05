Work Healthier and Save $16 with the Zinus Smart Adjust Standing Desk

Standing desks are all the rage nowadays due to health being a premium. When you’re working at home, it’s imperative to get one so your back and neck will thank you for it.

Today, the Zinus Smart Adjust Standing Desk is now only $84.50, down $15.78 from its original price of $100.19 on Amazon. One of the best things in the consumer’s point of view is the no assembly or installation required.

The desk has an ergonomic sit-stand form and features a generous 28 x 21-inch workplace. For standing or adjusting with ergonomics in mind the desk can be adjusted anywhere from 3.35 to 15 inches.

Durability is a main feature in standing desks but the product does not disappoint. You get a steel-based design with stability and smoothness in mind. Aside from now being able to work standing up or sitting down you’ll be more productive and won’t have to worry about spending long hours in front of a computer.

Start investing in your health and buy the Zinus Molly Smart Adjust Standing Desk today!

