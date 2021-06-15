Work, Play and Relax in Ergonomic and Classy Comfort with the RESPAWN 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair at $44 Off

If you’re going to be spending more than 6 hours each day working or playing your favourite video game in front of a computer or TV then a gaming chair is a must. Today, you can get the RESPAWN 200 Racing Style Gaming Chair for just $155.51, down $44 from its original price of $200 on Amazon.

The gamified chair sports more than just sleek, racing-style looks. It’s ergonomic in the sense that you sink into molded foam, and your back and neck get additional lumbar support and headrest, respectively.

Optimal position can be achieved quickly, thanks to the 4D adjustability feature. You can lower, raise or change the depth and height, as well as recline between 90 to 130 degrees for total customization. The material is breathable mesh to regulate body temperature and keep you cool even when under pressure.

RESPAWN offers lifetime warranty and year-round support for their products. With a $45 discount, it’s a worthy upgrade from a standard office chair!