‘World of Warships: Legends’ launches on iPad and iPhone

Tactical navy shooter game ‘World of Warships: Legends’ has arrived on iOS.

‘World of Warships: Legends’ is a multiplayer battle between players controlling their own ships, featuring realistic models, immersive effects, and detailed maps. Players can choose a variety of ships and create their own fleet to battle others. A new PvE event, titled ‘Planet Clash’ is available for players, challenging them to take on increasingly difficult missions for Stellar Chips.

The game developer is the same one behind World Of Tanks, and a video to accompany the global mobile release is available to watch on YouTube. PlayStation and Xbox players can save their progress and continue playing where they left off on mobile. Those who are interested can download the game on the App Store. World of Warships: Legends is free to download but has in-app features and an in-game currency. Supported iPads and iPhones are listed on the official website.