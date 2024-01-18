News

Worldwide Vision Pro launch expected before WWDC 2024

By Samantha Wiley
Vision Pro

The global launch of the upcoming mixed reality headset is closer than we think.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo recently reported that Apple might launch the Vision Pro outside the US before the Worldwide Developer’s Conference this year. In a Medium post, Kuo detailed that Apple intends to share new information about visionOS with other developers at the WWDC, which means that they will need access to the device before the date. The solution, Kuo believes, is to make the headset globally available so Apple could ‘promote a global development ecosystem’ for visionOS.

Vision Pro

The reason for the initial US market at launch time is due to limited supply. Apple might be looking to ensure a steady supply line before introducing it to a global market, and possibly modify the software for other regions. Kuo believes that Apple will give a green light when these issues are resolved. WWDC 2024 is expected to come around early June.

