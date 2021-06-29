Wow Friends and Family with the Lifeprint AR Video and Photo Printer, Now $50 Off

How awesome is it to have a printer that can create videos on paper? Using augmented reality, it’s possible. Today, you can get the Lifeprint Portable Photo and Video Printer for iPhone for just $79.99, down $50 from its original price of $130 on Amazon.

Lifeprint has made it easy to start printing memories. It’s a device that has shareable content and allows you to send real photos to family and friends via the Lifeprint app.

Augented Reality Hyperphotos steal the show, with AR embedding so they come to life on paper. You’ll marvel at technology and how it’s possible and easily justifies the Lifeprint’s cost.

Large format print at 3 by 4.5 ensure you’ll see all the details. Connectivity is done via Bluetooth and WiFi. You can also pull photos on social media platforms such as Apple Live Photos, Instagram, Facebook, Snaps and more. At only $80, the newest cutting-edge printer is now more affordable. Buy it today!