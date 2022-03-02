Wrap Your AirTag in a Premium Protective Case and Get 47% Off

Your newly-bought Apple AirTag deserves the best kind of protection. Today, you can get one at a whopping 47% off, as the Case-Mate AirTag Key Ring Holder is down to just $7.99 from its original price of $15 on Amazon.

Case-Mate has a premium AirTag case that’s just as good as the one Apple is offering. Plus, it includes a key ring holder so you have more attachment options- put your item tracker on your luggage, keys or purse and you won’t have to worry about them getting lost for long.

The key ring case features a super durable outer shell that molds perfectly with your AirTag, and the ring clip is heavy duty which means it can take a beating. Case-Mate’s product is an absolute must if you want your AirTag to last a lifetime, and at 47% off there’s no better time to get one than today!