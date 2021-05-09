Wrap your Apple TV remote in a Elago R4 remote case retro skin and take 7% off

Have an Apple TV 4K 4th or 5th gen and looking to style your remote with retro vibes? Elago’s R4 Retro Apple TV Remote Case is just the thing. Today, it’s down to just $13.99 from its original price of $16 on Amazon.

Though the action and directional buttons are non-functional the case lends a cool retro look for your Apple TV remote. More than that, the case protects your Apple TV 4K remote from inevitable drops and scratches as you watch your favorite movies and TV shows.

The case material is silicone, and it’s engineered to provide a snug fit. You’ll be able to access all the buttons as if the case isn’t there. There’s even an included lanyard for protective purposes.

Whether for personal use or as a gift to a gamer friend or loved one, there’s no denying that the R4 Retro Apple TV Case is an excellent accessory. Buy it at 7% off today!