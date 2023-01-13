iLoungeNews

Wrap Your MacBook Pro in a Premium Native Union Canvas Sleeve and Get $10 Off

By Samantha Wiley
If you’re using your MacBook as a daily device for work or play, then it deserves a level of stylish protection. Today, you can grab the Native Union Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve, which is down to just $29.99 from its original price of $40 on Amazon.

Native Union Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve 16” – Minimalist Slim Sleeve with 360-Degree Protection – Compatible with MacBook Pro 15' (2016-2019), MacBook Pro 16”(2019-2021) (Slate) Native Union Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve 16” – Minimalist Slim Sleeve with 360-Degree Protection... $39.99 $29.99 Buy on Amazon

Described as a ‘minimalist and foolproof solution for everyday protection and carry’, the MacBook case fits exactly on your 15-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro and protects it from daily wear and tear, including scratches, dents, and spills. Aside from the protective feature, the Stow Lite MacBook Sleeve is made with quality craftsmanship, with a quilt interior and textile exterior that covers your laptop 360 degrees.

A coated canvas and water-repellent zipper ensure that any liquid or moisture won’t get inside the case. Each purchase comes with a 1-year warranty for added peace of mind. Buy the $10 discounted MacBook Pro Canvas Sleeve today!

Samantha Wiley

