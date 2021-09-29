Wrap your new iPad Mini 6 with this Smart Cover at 50% Off

Recently scored a cool iPad mini 6? You’ll need a sturdy case to protect your investment from everyday scratches and dings. But why just settle for a simple case when you can get a multi-functional one from JETech and at only $5.50 on Amazon?

The JETech case is fully compatible with the newly released iPad mini 6 and has several nifty features such as an auto wake/sleep function, Apple Pencil support and a cover folio at the front. Flip the cover and your iPad mini auto wakes and sleeps for convenience. Then, when in use just prop the folds for typing or viewing mode.

In terms of cutouts you get the exact shape and accessibility as an iPad mini without a case- the camera, speakers and buttons are right there even when you put it on. A solid PU and PC material combination protects your newest tablet from scratches, scrapes and falls to the ground.

Buy the 50% discounted JETech iPad mini 6 Smart Cover today!