Wristcam brings camera support to Apple Watch for $299

The Apple Watch is the most popular smartwatch, period. However, there are very few or basically none add-ons for the Apple Watch in the market or even if there are, nobody knows about them.

Wristcam, a barely known company is bringing camera support to the Apple Watch. The company in its own words likes to say “the first pioneering camera” for Apple Watch. It’s an interesting take on bringing a camera to the Apple Watch through the band.

Built-in camera on the band

Wristcam is offering a band for the Apple Watch which has a camera built-in. Users will be able to use the Wristcam’s Apple Watch app to see the viewfinder and click pictures or record video. The company also released a video showcasing the band with an inbuilt camera but has not shown the software side on the Apple Watch.

The Wristcam band is now on sale at wristcam.com for $299. Mentioned below are some of the features and specifications of the Wristcam band.

Wristcam features:

Interchangeable bands: Wristcam’s modular band design makes swapping band styles and colors quick and easy

Watch App: See what each camera sees, snap photos, record videos, review captured moments, and share with friends, all directly from your Apple Watch

Quick Capture: Wristcam includes a quick capture button – Press once to snap a photo; Long press for video; Double-tap to switch cameras

Live Video: Unique live or later video walkie talkie experience lets you video chat in real-time with friends and family, on Apple Watch or iPhone

Instant Sharing: Share photo and video immediately from your wrist, or edit and share later from iPhone

Wristcam specs: