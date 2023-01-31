WSJ report says AirTags are not recommended for dogs

A recently published report by the Wall Street Journal details the risks that could happen if AirTags were fitted on dogs.

AirTags are only 1.26 inches, which could be convenient for hiding in a dog’s collar. However, there’s also a risk of the device being swallowed by medium to large dogs. There have been several reports on the internet, particularly Reddit and social media platforms.

This dog came to AMC's ER after ingesting a foreign object. 🔎 Can you tell what he ate based on this x-ray?



⬇️ Guess in the comments and we will reveal the answer tomorrow!



(The object was endoscopically removed and the pup is feeling better. 😌) pic.twitter.com/B9XlYEWpAa — The Schwarzman Animal Medical Center (@amcny) June 30, 2022

The included battery in the AirTag also poses a risk- the CR2032 can be damaged and leak a chemical that can damage the dog’s mouth or stomach. Suffice to say, if a dog has managed to eat an AirTag it should be expelled as soon as possible.

Two rounds of hydrogen peroxide later…it’s up



Props to @Apple it still works! pic.twitter.com/E7cx1FOfiT — Colin Mortimer 🌐 (@colinmort) September 20, 2022

Apple does not recommend affixing an AirTag to track pets or children, and mentioned that the product is primarily for tracking items. However, dog owners can still use them however they wish, but they will need to make sure it’s properly secured and hidden.