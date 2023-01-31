WSJ report says AirTags are not recommended for dogs

A recently published report by the Wall Street Journal details the risks that could happen if AirTags were fitted on dogs.
AirTags are only 1.26 inches, which could be convenient for hiding in a dog’s collar. However, there’s also a risk of the device being swallowed by medium to large dogs. There have been several reports on the internet, particularly Reddit and social media platforms.
The included battery in the AirTag also poses a risk- the CR2032 can be damaged and leak a chemical that can damage the dog’s mouth or stomach. Suffice to say, if a dog has managed to eat an AirTag it should be expelled as soon as possible.
Apple does not recommend affixing an AirTag to track pets or children, and mentioned that the product is primarily for tracking items. However, dog owners can still use them however they wish, but they will need to make sure it’s properly secured and hidden.