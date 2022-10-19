WSJ Tech Live event feature Craig Federighi and Greg Joswiak as Speakers

Wall Street Journal’s upcoming Tech Live event will have two notable Apple executive speakers.

Greg Joswiak, Apple marketing chief, and Craig Federighi, software engineering head are set to appear during a high-profile WSJ event on October 25.

The session topics are yet to be revealed, but we know that the event will be hosted by Joanna Stern, a technology columnist for the company. Joswiak and Federighi are set to speak from 7:35 pm to 8 pm PT at Laguna Beach.

Slipped under the radar, but @gregjoz and Craig Federighi are speaking on Oct. 25th at the WSJ conference in Laguna Beach. Something tells me they will have plenty to discuss. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) October 13, 2022

It’s rumored that the two Apple execs will be talking about the macOS Ventura and the iPadOS 16, which is believed to launch on October 24.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman tweeted about the WSJ event and mentioned that iPadOS 16 will be likely released in the final week of October alongside macOS Ventura. Currently, macOS Ventura is in the final beta stage.

Other notable speakers include Evan Spiegel, Robert Playter, Patrick Gelsinger, and Bob Chapek.