Wuhan Apple store still on track to open in September

Apple is set to open a store in the Wuhan International Plaza, with the process ongoing and making good progress for the Cupertino-based company.

Apple has posted great growth in the Greater China region- a 60% clip during the 3rd quarter this year. To continue this Apple will be building a new store in Wuhan, which is also its first in the area.

Patently Apple recently reported that the local government approved the interior decoration of the up-and-coming store in Wuhan. It’s located on the 2nd floor of the Wuhan International Plaza Shopping Center.

Opening day is expected to be in September this year, which may coincide with the iPhone 13 and other Apple product reveal.

Apple has 42 stores in Mainland China, with the most being Shanghai and followed by Beijing at 7 and 5, respectively. Tim Cook, Apple CEO said that Q3 was a strong quarter in terms of revenue in Greater China at $14.76 billion.