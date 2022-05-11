WWDC 2022 developer applications now open

Developers can now send in their applications to attend the in-person WWDC 2022 event.

A new application page has opened up, with an invitation that reads, ‘we’re hosting a special all-day experience at Apple Park on June 6’. Apple invites developers to gather with other like-minded people in the community to view the Platforms State of the Union and keynote videos with Apple experts and engineers. Furthermore, the event will be held at Apple Park’s new Developers Center.

Application is open to members of the Apple Developer Program, 2022 Swift Student Challenge participants and Apple Developer Enterprise Program. The deadline for submission is until May 11, 9am Pacific Time. Attendees will be randomly chosen and notified by May 12, 6pm Pacific Time.

The State of the Union, WWDC 2022 keynote and developer sessions of the upcoming event will be available to watch online as well and for users who might be interested.