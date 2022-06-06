WWDC 2022 participants get a developer center tour

Physical attendees of this year’s WWDC 2022 event have recently gone on a tour of the new Developer Center in Apple Park Campus.

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference is set to go live in less than a day, and participants have posted on social media the all-new Developer Center ahead of the event. Based on the posted images the center has different rooms named after macOS iterations, such as Big Sur Theater and others.

Developers that were invited to the Apple Park can attend the open house program today. Based on social media posts, titled rooms such as El Capitan, Leopard and Panther house several Apple technologies, as well as TVs and whiteboards for sessions.

One of the highlights was the Steve Jobs Theater-lookalike Big Sur Theater but in a scaled-down version. Plush seating, a massive screen and a stage adorn the room.

Participants were also able to discover classic Apple hardware, Easter eggs and more.