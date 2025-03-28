News

WWDC 2025 is coming on June 9

By Samantha Wiley
WWDC 2025

This year’s Worldwide Developers Conference will be held on June 9 through the 13th and will be an online-only event.

Apple just announced the event and what will happen. A keynote happens at the start, and Apple will likely debut visionOS 3, watchOS 12, tvOS 19, macOS 16, iPadOS 19, and iOS 19. There will be online labs and sessions for developers for new features and how they could integrate them into apps. It’s worth noting that the whole event will be broadcast on official Apple channels, including YouTube, Apple.com, and the Apple Developer app. There will be an in-person event for select students and developers at Apple Park in California. They can mingle with Apple employees and watch the State of the Union and keynote.

WWDC 2025

Additional information about the upcoming WWDC 2025 will be broadcast on the Apple Developer website and app. Apple also showed off a new logo for the event.

