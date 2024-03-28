WWDC event for 2024 announced

Apple has revealed the dates for the upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference for 2024.

Advertisements

The 35th annual Worldwide Developers Conference will be held on June 10 to June 14, with a special in-person event at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. Since 2020 Apple has held a simultaneous online event that is available to watch for all developers. WWDC 2024 will have online labs and sessions so viewers can see the new software and hardware features announced during the event.

A keynote event will be held on June 10 for iOS 18, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and macOS 15. The keynote will be available on Apple’s YouTube channel, official website, and Apple Developer app. Details and information will be shared after they go live. Select students and developers will be able to visit the Apple Park campus and attend the State of the Union and keynote presentations in person.